Nueces County Commissioner's Precinct 1 Election Results

Election Day is finally here. The seat for Precinct 1 of Nueces County Commissioner's Court is up for election between current commissioner Democrat Robert Hernandez and Republican nominee Mike Pusley.

Precinct 1 oversees areas such as Calallen, Annaville, and Northwest Corpus Christi.

Hernandez has held this position since 2021, and Pusley is looking to return to this position as he decided to leave his position with the Corpus Christi City Council.

There were roughly 18,138 votes for the County Commissioner Precinct 1 race. The results are listed below.

Results for County Commissioner Precinct 1:

Mike Pusley: 61.25%

Robert Hernandez: 38.75%

