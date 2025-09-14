Two people killed, four others injured in Weber Rd. major vehicle accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on Weber Road early Saturday morning, according to Corpus Christi Police Department.

Around 6:30 a.m., Corpus Christi Police were called out to a major vehicle accident on Weber Road near Tripoli Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a two-vehicle wreck with multiple people injured. One male died at the scene.

Traffic investigators were dispatched to the scene due to the nature of the call.

The at-fault vehicle was traveling northbound on Weber Road, and the second vehicle was traveling southbound. The driver of the at-fault vehicle failed to yield the right of way-left turn, causing the southbound vehicle to hit it.

All three people in the at-fault vehicle were ejected. The female driver and the female front passenger were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The female front passenger later passed away from her injuries at the hospital. The male back passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Medics found that the male driver of the second vehicle died on scene. The female front passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle has pending charges of Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault.

The investigation is still ongoing.

