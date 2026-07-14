Third annual Nonprofit Night returns Thursday to support local organizations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The third annual Nonprofit Night will take place Thursday, July 16 at Mansion Royal, bringing together 15 local nonprofits for an evening focused on community awareness, networking and fundraising.

The free event, organized by Mind Your Business, has supported 45 nonprofit organizations over the past three years through sponsorships and community donations according to Jennifer Moreno, the CEO and President of Mind Your Business.

3rd Annual Non-Profit Night Set For Thursday

"It feels exciting and overwhelming all at once," Jen said. "To say that this is our third year, and we've helped 45 nonprofits in three years, it's a really good feeling to have in this community."

This year's event features a superhero theme, with attendees encouraged to wear costumes. Organizers say the evening will include raffle prizes featuring autographed memorabilia from actors Hugh Jackman, Tom Holland, Henry Cavill and Halle Berry.

The event will conclude with participating nonprofits entering a drawing for cash awards funded through sponsorships and donations. Organizers will distribute checks to selected nonprofits based on the amount of money raised.

Moreno said the event was created to raise awareness and financial support for smaller nonprofit organizations that often receive less recognition than larger charities.

"There are so many local nonprofits, the little guys, that not a lot of people know about," she said. "They deserve just as much marketing, promotion and funding as any of the larger organizations in our city."

Among this year's participating organizations is the Special K.A.Y. Foundation, which was founded last year.

Its founder, Loretta Poindexter said participating in Nonprofit Night provides opportunities to increase community visibility and connect with other organizations.

"The exposure, getting to know the other nonprofits in the community, and being able to piggyback off one another so we can all help the community together," Loretta said.

Nonprofit Night begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 16 at Mansion Royale. Community members are invited to attend at no cost.

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