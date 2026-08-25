The City of Corpus Christi moving to Stage 1 water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Get ready to bring your lawns back to life after the City of Corpus Christi has announced its moving us from Stage 2 to Stage 1 water restrictions.

City manager Peter Zanoni is expected to make the announcement during his presentation on the city's water supply at the end of Tuesday's city council meeting.

Stage 1 water restrictions mean residents and business owners will reduce water on a voluntary basis.

Residents are limited to using their irrigation systems and can water with sprinklers once a week on their trash day, before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

The announcement comes just three weeks after the city was moved from Stage 3 to Stage 2 water restrictions.

The shift came after significant rainfall in Central Texas made its way to our area and improved our reservoir levels.

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