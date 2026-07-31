CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi could soon lift its stage 3 water restrictions after months of national attention on the city's worsening water crisis.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said the city is on track to drop to stage 2 restrictions.

"We expect to get into stage 2 soon maybe this weekend early next week," Zanoni said.

"That would affect everyone" resident shares how Stage 2 Water Restrictions would help him and his neighbors

Stage 3 water restrictions can be lifted by the city manager if the city's reservoirs are above 30 percent of capacity. Under stage 2, residents can water their lawns every other week using sprinklers or any other automatic watering system.

Corpus Christi Water

How will going to Stage 2 Water Restrictions help residents?

For lifelong Corpus Christi resident Damian Haynes, the potential move to stage 2 could make a significant difference. Haynes cares for his childhood home in the Country Creek neighborhood off South Oso Parkway, a property he took responsibility for after his parents passed away.

Haynes said he has invested nearly $10,000 in sod on the property and has been watering the grass himself using a handheld bucket to comply with stage 3 restrictions.

"Sometimes I come out here at night in a bathrobe and I'll just water it and listen to music," Haynes said.

He has also used runoff from his septic tank as an additional water source — an approach that has drawn scrutiny.

"I've actually had people try and come fine me because of my runoff from the septic," Haynes said.

Haynes said his family home is a source of pride, and he wants to keep the property green and vibrant. He believes easing restrictions would benefit not just him, but the broader community.

"That would affect everyone that would be thousands of homes if they could put a sprinkler up it would help their yard and help the value," Haynes said.

Watering an acre of land by hand is something Haynes said he does out of dedication, but he is hopeful relief is coming.

"If I'm watering with a bucket, one acre, manually, that's because I care about it. It would definitely make it better and easier for me if restrictions were more benevolent," Haynes said.

If stage 3 restrictions are lifted, city leaders are expected to make a formal announcement.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!