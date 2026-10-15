Texas Jazz Festival's 65th year brings free music, food, and over 55 bands to Heritage Park Oct. 16-18

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The 65th annual Texas Jazz Festival is returning to Heritage Park in Corpus Christi Oct. 16-18, bringing three days of free live music, food, and arts to the city.

65th annual Texas Jazz Festival brings free live music Oct. 16-18

The festival is the largest and longest-running free jazz festival in Texas.

The event runs Friday, Oct. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, Oct. 17 from noon to 1 a.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 18 from noon to 6 p.m.

Nick Martinez, president of the Texas Jazz Festival Society, attended Tuesday's city council meeting to update the city on the upcoming festival.

"They should expect, uh, award winning musicians playing at 3 different stages. We, we have over 55 bands playing over the weekend. We have over 50, uh, arts and crafts vendors. We have over 15 different food vendors, the turkey legs, uh, funnel cakes, uh. Uh, the, the kettle corn, uh, the burgers and the, and the, and the fries and the, and all the stuff that you shouldn't eat," Martinez said.

Admission to the festival is free. Complimentary RTA park and ride service will be available at Corpus Christi City Hall and the Nueces County Courthouse.

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