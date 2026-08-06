CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The University of Texas filed a federal lawsuit against Staples Street Meat Market on the south side, alleging its longhorn logo and orange color scheme are too similar to the university's trademarks and could lead customers to believe the business is affiliated with UT.

Owner Michael Meehan says that is not the case.

University of Texas sues Corpus Christi meat market over longhorn logo and orange color scheme

"In no way have we ever knowingly infringed on their logo or anything to do with the University of Texas. They are basing their lawsuit on similarities, not that we actually took their logo. We drew ours up by hand, and the signs outside were hand constructed."

The university argues the two logos are confusingly similar. The University of Texas' longhorn logo and the logo used by Staples Street Meat Market have both been shared for comparison.

KRIS 6 News

Meehan, who grew up in Alice, says the market's orange color scheme is a homage to his hometown — not the University of Texas. He also says the longhorn logo was inspired by his family's generations of South Texas ranching.

"The orange color is basically a homage to my hometown. We never intended on using burnt orange in the first place we used a, it's a Tuscany orange which is a neutral color. It actually simulates more like an orange or peach or even a dirt like a farm dirt that's significant to South Texas."

After the story aired Tuesday, hundreds of people shared their thoughts on our Facebook page. Many commenters said they never believed Staples Street Meat Market was affiliated with the university. An online poll asked viewers whether they believed the logo was trademark infringement. Out of 1,671 votes, 11 percent said yes, while 89 percent said no.

Meehan says customers do not come for any UT connection.

"Not at all. They came here because we offer competitive prices, quality products, and good personable service. We're more like a little family-oriented place, and that's what we've been since we opened."

The university is asking a federal judge to order the meat market to stop using the logo and remove it from signs, menus and other promotional materials, while also seeking damages and other relief.

Meehan says his biggest concern is not the lawsuit itself.

"I'm more concerned about the ability to take care of the employees we have and the customers that shop with us frequently."

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.