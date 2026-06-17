Oso Creek crests just below major flood stage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Neighbors in the Oso Creek area can breathe a sigh of relief after the creek crested just below major flood status.

Oso Creek crested earlier today at just over 22 feet, narrowly avoiding major flood status.

The water level rose quickly once the rains began, climbing nearly 10 feet between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday.

The water level is expected to steadily decrease and return to normal sometime over the weekend.

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