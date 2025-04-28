CCISD Hosts annual teacher job fair Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District is on the hunt for its next group of all-star educators.

Saturday the district hosted its annual teacher job fair at Mary Carroll High School.

Neighborhood News Reporter Naidy Escobar spoke with Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez, who said it's always exciting to see people interested in becoming part of the district.

"Our board has done a really good job, and our salaries are very competitive," Hernandez said. "Probably the best thing is all of our benefits that we offer our employees and teachers who have families — that's what they are looking for."

Candidates had the chance to meet directly with principals and hiring teams. If you missed this event, CCISD is still accepting applications online.

