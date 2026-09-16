Padre Island neighbor says abandoned house next door has squatters, stagnant pool and no accountability

Terry Woods has lived next door to 15129 Aquarius Street on Padre Island for five years. In that time, she says no one has ever officially lived at the house, which has become blighted and overgrown from neglect.

"No resident has lived at this property since I've been here. It's been abandoned," Woods said.

Abandoned does not mean empty, however. Woods says she has had run-ins with people getting inside the property who have no business being there, and she showed me the damage firsthand.

"We've had squatters here. You can tell the front door where it's been jimmied to get into," Woods said.

On one occasion, Woods says a woman was dropped off and walked up to the house. Woods introduced herself, and the woman claimed she had been living there for years.

"I was just getting ready to leave, and it was the first time I'd seen anybody, um, at that house, so I went and introduced myself. She said she'd been living there for years. I said that's surprising because I've been here, I've been here 4 years at the time, and I said I've never seen anybody here, and she said, well, I come late at night," Woods said.

Days later, Woods saw a different person at the property and decided to act.

"I did call local law enforcement and just said, I think we got squatters here," Woods said.

The property's condition is affecting more than just security. Woods points to a pool filled with stagnant, green water and says the situation is hurting her home value.

"I bought my house sight unseen. Had I have seen what was next door, I probably would have thought long and hard about buying this house," Woods said.

Woods says she has reported the property to the city multiple times, but nothing has changed. A code compliance notice found on the property, dated in July, cites tall weeds and stagnant water.

The City of Corpus Christi Code Compliance responded with the following statement:

"There is a current case that was initiated 07/22/26 for tall weeds and stagnant water in the pool. The property remains in violation, and citations have been issued for non-compliance." — City of Corpus Christi Code Compliance

The city also said it is not aware of any squatter activity at the property and that such activity would fall under the jurisdiction of police. When a property owner does not respond, the city says citations continue until the property can be abated.

I reached out to the property owner, but there was no answer.

The case remains open, and the violations continue. The city says if the property is not brought up to code, it could eventually go before the Building Standards Board for demolition. Until then, Woods and her neighbors are left waiting.

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