Paddle for Parkinson's returns to Padre Island for its 19th year this Saturday

Paddlers across the Coastal Bend are gearing up for Paddle for Parkinson's this Saturday at Billish Park on Padre Island.

The race marks its 19th year, taking participants on a 2.5-mile loop by kayak or paddleboard through the island's canals. The event kicks off at 9 a.m., followed by an awards ceremony with live music and BBQ.

Since 2007, the race has raised more than $183,000 for Parkinson's research and patient support.

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