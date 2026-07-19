Hundreds watch rehabilitated sea turtles return to the Gulf at North Padre Island release event

Hundreds of people lined the beach on North Padre Island to watch the Texas Sealife Center release several rehabilitated sea turtles back into the Gulf.

It was the center's third public sea turtle release of the year, and the crowd was just as excited as the turtles were to get back in the water.

One little girl said she had been waiting for a moment like this.

"I've always wanted to go to something like this because I've seen this kind of stuff on, like, animal rescue things. So I'm really excited," Xiomara Cazares said.

After being rehabilitated, the sea turtles made their way home to cheers from everyone watching. Organizers even came out in a sea turtle costume to send them off.

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