Sixth annual Steel Beach Luau returns to USS Lexington Museum this Friday

The USS Lexington Museum will host its sixth annual Steel Beach Luau this Friday.

The event honors sailors who would take a break from their duties to enjoy a picnic on the deck of their ship.

Guests can enjoy live music, tropical food, and exclusive evening access to the flight deck.

Steve Banta, executive director of the USS Lexington Museum, said the event is a great way to start the season.

"This is the best way to kick off the summer with your family and your friends. You come to this historic location, USS Lexington Museum," Banta said.

The luau runs from 7 to 10 p.m. in Hangar Bay Two.

Organizers say tickets sell out every year. Tickets are available through the museum's social media pages.

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