Lawn care expert shares tips for reviving grass after 18 months of Stage 3 water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Corpus Christi has moved to Stage 2 water restrictions, allowing residents to water every other week — and a lawn care expert says that schedule is enough to bring even the driest grass back to life.

"Watering your lawn every two weeks is really what grass wants," Wyatt Page, assistant manager at Gil's Garden Center, said.

Lawn care expert shares tips for reviving grass after nearly 2 years of Stage 3 water restrictions

Page says giving grass about an inch of water every two weeks can make a significant difference.

"If you give it a big drink of water every two weeks, about one inch, that's going to have a really good effect on your lawn make it nice and healthy," Page said.

After 18 months without watering, lawns may look dead but Page says recovery starts with timing. Watering in the morning is the first step.

"Always best to water in the morning," Page said.

Residents are encouraged to water before 10 a.m. to avoid evaporation.

Getting moisture deep into the soil is the most important part of the process.

"You're trying to get good depth moisture that's going to create a really strong root system for your grass and actually make it more drought tolerant," Page said.

Mowing habits also play a major role in lawn health. Page warns against cutting grass too short.

"A lot of people will lose lawns because they cut way too short, way too often. You want to let that grass get a little longer and you want to try and cut on the highest setting," Page said.

For yards with stubborn brown patches, Page recommends targeted fertilization to encourage healthy grass to spread. Fertilizing is especially effective in the fall season.

"Put a little bit down like a quarter of an inch of compost or a light sprinkle of organic fertilizer. It's gonna offer some nutrients in that area and encourage that grass to move in 6 inches or a foot," Page said.

Page summed up his advice for anyone looking to restore their lawn.

"So don't cut your grass short... make sure you cut it nice and thick, good organic fertilizer in the fall, big drinks of water in the morning, and you're going to have a stellar lawn," Page said.

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