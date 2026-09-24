Fewer than 100 tickets remain in Flour Bluff ISD Hornet Band vintage truck raffle

The vintage 1952 Chevrolet pickup truck raffle benefiting the Flour Bluff ISD Hornet Band has seen tremendous success following local news coverage, with organizers now reporting fewer than 100 tickets remaining.

Mary Ann from Sunset Ridge RV Resort, the generous donor of the classic truck, expressed amazement at the response since the story aired on Channel 6 News.

"Once the story hit, it just went everywhere, all across Texas," she said. "We even had people that weren't in Texas wanting to buy tickets, but of course we have to limit it to only residents of the state of Texas."

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Overwhelming Response Across Texas

The media coverage has driven interest from communities throughout the Lone Star State, with Mary Ann noting they've heard from "little towns that we've never even heard of." The response has been so strong that phones have been "ringing nonstop" and people have been showing up in person at the resort.

"We want to thank Channel 6 News for putting that on and sending that out on social media," Marianne said. "It made a huge impact. It changed the whole directory of which way we're going with this."

URGENT: Less Than 100 Tickets Left

With the original 500 tickets nearly sold out, organizers are emphasizing the limited time remaining for interested buyers. Only about 90 tickets remain available at $150 each, making this a critical time for anyone hoping to win the road-ready vintage truck.

"We have less than 100 tickets left. Less than 100, less than $100. Somebody's going to win that truck for $150. Can you believe that?" Mary Ann emphasized.

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Final Opportunity at Homecoming Game

The drawing will take place on October 9th after the homecoming football game at Hornet Stadium. Tickets will be available for purchase even on the night of the game, giving last-minute buyers one final chance to participate.

"We will be selling tickets even the night of the homecoming game," Mary Ann confirmed. "We'll have a table there and a booth there and we'll have members of the board of the band booster club there to sell tickets."

Some optimistic participants are already planning ahead, with Mary Ann noting, "We've already even had people say they're going to be bringing an extra driver because they know that they're taking that truck home."

How to Purchase Final Tickets

Interested buyers can secure one of the remaining tickets through several methods:

Email : flowerbluffbandboosters@gmail.com

: flowerbluffbandboosters@gmail.com In Person : Visit Sunset Ridge RV Resort at 302 Graham Road in Corpus Christi

: Visit Sunset Ridge RV Resort at 302 Graham Road in Corpus Christi Homecoming Night: Purchase at the stadium before the drawing (if any tickets remain)

All proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Flour Bluff ISD band program, covering needs across middle school, junior high, and high school levels as identified by band directors.

With fewer than 100 tickets remaining and less than two weeks until the drawing, time is running out for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a vintage truck while supporting local students.

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