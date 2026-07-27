Corpus Christi Army Depot welcomes its 8th sergeant major to lead enlisted workforce

The Corpus Christi Army Depot has welcomed its eighth sergeant major, with Sgt. Maj. Jeremy J. Bucholtz officially reporting for duty to lead the installation's enlisted workforce and serve as the principal advisor to depot leadership.

"I will make a simple commitment to this team: I will listen, learn, and lead with humility, integrity and purpose," Bucholtz said upon his arrival. "Together, we will continue building upon the incredible legacy of Corpus Christi Army Depot."

Bucholtz brings more than two decades of military experience to his new role, having enlisted in the U.S. Army in December 2004. His career began with Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, followed by Advanced Individual Training at Fort Eustis, Virginia, where he specialized as an Aircraft Structural Repairer.

Throughout his 20-year career, Bucholtz demonstrated versatility and leadership across numerous technical and command positions, including Aircraft Component Repair Platoon Sergeant, Production Control Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, Operations Sergeant Major, Air Traffic Control Company First Sergeant, and General Support Aviation Company First Sergeant.

His duty assignments have taken him across the United States and around the world, with postings at Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Eustis, Virginia; Fort Wainwright, Alaska; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; Fort Drum, New York; and Fort Bliss, Texas.

Bucholtz's operational experience includes multiple deployments spanning some of the military's most significant operations over the past two decades, including the NATO Earthquake Relief Operation in 2006, Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006 to 2008 and again from 2009 to 2010, Operation Enduring Freedom from 2011 to 2012, Operation Freedom's Sentinel in 2017, and Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve from 2024 to 2025.

His service has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Bronze Star Medal, multiple Meritorious Service Medals, and the Army Commendation Medal with Combat Device, among others.

Bucholtz also pursued civilian education, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Leadership and Workforce Development from the Command and Sergeants Major Academy and an Associate of Arts in General Studies from Columbia College. He has completed numerous military professional development programs, including the Sergeants Major Course, CBRNE Defense Course, Master Resilience Training, and the Commander and First Sergeants Course.

Depot Commander Col. Kevin J. Consedine expressed confidence in Bucholtz, drawing from their previous service together in Iraq.

"I know firsthand the leader you are, and I have every confidence you will continue building upon the foundation laid by your predecessors," Consedine said.

During his initial weeks at CCAD, Bucholtz will focus on integration with the depot's leadership structure and workforce. His priorities include meeting with executive leadership, introducing himself to directors and division chiefs, and assessing the depot's training, readiness objectives, teamwork, and communication processes.

"No individual section or directorate succeeds alone," Bucholtz said. "The challenges facing our Army require collaboration, communication, and a shared commitment."

As CCAD's senior enlisted leader, Bucholtz will serve as the principal advisor to Consedine on all matters concerning workforce development, operational readiness, and mission execution, continuing the depot's critical mission of supporting Army aviation assets.

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