WWE SmackDown returns to Corpus Christi this September

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is coming to Corpus Christi's Hilliard Center on Friday, Sept. 18, 2026 — and tickets go on sale July 24.

The event marks the only WWE SmackDown appearance in Corpus Christi this year. The show will be broadcast live worldwide from Hilliard Center.

Fans can expect to see a lineup of WWE superstars, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Trick Williams, Gunther, Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton, among others.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. and are available at ticketmaster.com.

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