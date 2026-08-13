CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi will transform into an open walking stage on Sept. 4 as MusicWalk returns for its fourth year, featuring more than 60 musicians performing across multiple genres — from hip hop to acoustic to mariachi.

The free, family-friendly event builds on the success of the monthly First Friday ArtWalk and celebrates Corpus Christi's designation as a Music Friendly Texas Community, a recognition earned in 2023 from the Texas Music Office for supporting local musicians and venues.

Downtown Corpus Christi's fourth annual MusicWalk returns with 60-plus musicians across multiple genres

This year's event features a new format with less production costs and more street musicians performing throughout the downtown area.

Casey Lain of House of Rock said the event draws visitors from beyond the city.

"Music Walk has always brought tons of people to downtown and so on the first Friday always brings people to town and when you have Music Walk also integrated with it, it kind of boosts the capacity a little bit. So we get people to travel in from out of the city, and also people from the city."

Lain described the experience as a block-by-block musical journey.

"Music will be almost on every block downtown, and so it'll be like a busking situation where we have a couple of stages set up, but we also have kind of little spots on the street and so you'll be able to walk and really every block you walk, you're going to see a different kind of music. The musicians change out about every 30 to 45 minutes and so you can literally make the rounds downtown, multiple times and see different music every time you make the rounds."

State Rep. Todd Hunter said the event reflects the region's identity and supports travel and tourism.

"There's nothing better than music, especially South Texas music. And music is us. I don't care who you are. Everybody loves music. Everybody has their own tune, so what we're doing is we're promoting travel tourism and we're doing it through music."

Lain said the event is a showcase of what live music can offer.

"The best type of music is live music, and we've got that coming in September on Music Walk."

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