Corpus Christi Greek Festival returns downtown with free admission, food, music and dancing this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

One of Corpus Christi's favorite fall traditions is back in downtown Corpus Christi this weekend.

The 63rd annual Greek Festival is happening at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, and it's free to get in. The festival runs Saturday until 10 p.m.

If you miss it, you get one more chance. The festival wraps up Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m.

Organizers say visitors can enjoy Greek dancing, food, local vendors and tours of the church. There are also activities for the kids.

You can also buy a raffle ticket for $25, with prizes that include a trip for two to Las Vegas, a resort trip for four and a deep sea fishing trip.

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