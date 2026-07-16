Council members discuss water rates, lake levels and possible lifting of Stage 3 water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's city council held a second water workshop Thursday, marking the first time a workshop has specifically focused on water and wastewater as part of the city's budget process.

The workshops give council members an opportunity to ask city staff questions about what they plan to present during the budget process.

At the workshop, council members reviewed water rates. Mayor Paulette Guajardo said a minimal rate increase is being proposed.

"In these case we went over the water rates, you know, for the second time. There is a minimal increase that they are going to be proposing or thta they are proposing. And this is important because it's increase than last year. But again this all for consideration." Guajardo said.

Many residents have been wondering how the heavy rain in Central Texas and the Hill Country will affect Choke Canyon Reservoir and Lake Corpus Christi.

At today's water workshop, city staff was asked to prepare a report for the July 28 council meeting. That report will determine whether recent rainfall will bring combined lake levels to 30 percent of capacity and move the city out of Stage 3 water restrictions.

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