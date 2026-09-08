CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Mayor Paulette Guajardo returned to Corpus Christi City Hall on Tuesday after serving a 30-day suspension, with water security and desalination among her top priorities.

It was the first time since July 28 that all city council seats were filled.

Corpus Christi mayor returns to city hall after 30-day suspension, eyes Inner Harbor desalination

City council members affirmed 3 charges against Guajardo before suspending her from the office of mayor for 30 days. She said she spent the time off with her 86-year-old mother, who was present at the removal hearing the day the mayor was suspended.

"It was a big reset and it was a very good one," Guajardo said.

In Guajardo's absence, Mayor Pro Tem Kaylynn Paxson led the council meetings, which is one of the primary duties of mayor. Corpus Christi operates under a city manager-led government, meaning the city manager handles day-to-day operations while the mayor focuses on city council, which directs the city manager.

While Guajardo was suspended, city council voted against moving forward with the inner harbor desalination project — a result she said she expected.

"That is why I asked the city manager in June or July to go and ask for that deferral at the TCEQ," Guajardo said.

Guajardo said that deferral is key to keeping the project alive, with the November election potentially swinging council seats in favor of inner harbor desalination.

"We need to see progress with that. Maybe the new council is where the progress will happen," Guajardo said.

"If we can pause and pick this back up moving forward with a new council," Guajardo added.

Guajardo returned to council Tuesday with no fanfare, but some drama. She abstained from voting on readings for the upcoming budget, saying she had no part in the process during her suspension. Some council members urged her to vote on the budget, but she still abstained.

City council will reconvene on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

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