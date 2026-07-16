Corpus Christi ISD adjusts bell schedules at select schools to address bus driver shortage

Corpus Christi Independent School District is changing bell schedules at several schools starting Tuesday, Aug. 11, to address an ongoing, critical shortage of bus drivers and reduce student commute times.

The district said the changes affect select schools and are designed to maximize existing driver resources by staggering start times across school levels, allowing drivers to serve multiple routes.

On May 12, CCISD distributed a survey to staff and families who would potentially be affected by the proposed changes. The district said community feedback led to several adjustments to better accommodate family schedules, staff needs, and bus route planning.

"Thank you for sharing your thoughts on this issue so that we could incorporate the feedback in our final decision," the district said.

The following schedule changes take effect Aug. 11:

Early Childhood Development Center, Metro Elementary School of Design, and Windsor Park Elementary School will shift to 8:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — 20 minutes later than before.

All other elementary schools will remain on their current schedule of 7:50 a.m. to 3:10 p.m.

All middle schools except Metro Prep will shift to 8:30 a.m. to 3:50 p.m. — 20 minutes earlier than before.

High schools and Metro Prep will remain on their current schedule of 8:50 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Students at all affected schools may enter the building 20 minutes before the official start time. After-care and extracurricular programs at schools with schedule changes will be updated as needed, with details to be communicated by individual program coordinators.

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