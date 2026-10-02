Corpus Christi firefighters rally around 6-year-old battling stage four cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What his parents thought were growing pains turned out to be cancer.

Six-year-old Conway Frost is now beginning treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after doctors diagnosed him with stage four neuroblastoma.

Conway’s family took him to the doctor after he began complaining about hip pain.

“As parents, you sometimes chalk it up as a young child going through growing pains,” said Lonnie Loosemore, a family liaison involved in supporting the Frost family. “But they took him to the doctor and they ran some tests and were able to actually find the cancer.”

Now, Conway is in Houston beginning treatment, while his family and the Corpus Christi community rally around him.

His father, Captain Patrick Frost, has spent nearly 14 years serving Corpus Christi as a firefighter and paramedic.

The firefighters who work alongside him say the department is more than a workplace. It is a family.

“We consider everyone in the fire department as a brother and sister,” said Captain David

Valadez with the Corpus Christi Fire Department. “It’s a big family.”

That family is now turning its support into action by organizing fundraisers to help ease the financial burden of Conway’s care.

Frost Family

A barbecue benefit is scheduled for November 7, with tickets expected to be sold through the Firefighters Union Hall.

The family is also accepting monetary donations through the Yard Foundation, with additional fundraisers including hats, shirts and other items planned.

https://www.theyardfoundation.org/mayday/frost

Loosemore said people do not have to know the Frost family personally to make a difference.

“We want Conway and his family to know that they're not fighting this alone,” Loosemore said. “They've got 300-plus, 350-plus firefighters behind them, and now we're going to bring the community together.”

Community members can help by sharing the fundraising information or making a donation to support Conway and his family as he continues treatment.

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