Corpus Christi ends 18-month Stage 3 water restrictions, moves to Stage 2 after reservoir rebound

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is immediately transitioning to Stage 2 water restrictions after 596 days under Stage 3 — the most stringent conservation measures the city has imposed since the drought began in December 2024.

City Manager Peter Zanoni formally declared the shift Tuesday under the city's Drought Contingency Plan. He noted the city had come perilously close to a Level 1 water emergency before recent heavy rainfall arrived and significantly boosted reservoir levels.

Zanoni credited three factors for the improvement: aggressive investments in alternative water supplies, residential conservation efforts that reduced average household consumption from 6,000 to 4,500 gallons per month, and rainfall that boosted inflows into the Nueces and Frio watersheds.

"It is a very good day in Corpus Christi today," Mayor Paulette Guajardo said. "After months of drought, difficult conservation measures and the patience and sacrifice of our residents, we've received much-needed rainfall that has significantly improved the water levels in our reservoirs."

KRIS 6

Reservoir levels

As of Tuesday morning, Lake Corpus Christi stands at 67.8% capacity and Choke Canyon sits at 24.9%, creating a combined western-reservoir level of approximately 36.9%. Officials project Lake Corpus Christi could reach roughly 84% by week's end, pushing the combined system just above 40%.

Under current usage scenarios, water levels are expected to remain above the critical 20% threshold into fall 2027. Recent rains have pushed a potential Level 1 emergency scenario out to September 2028, providing breathing room for ongoing infrastructure projects.

City of Corpus Christi

Stage 2 water restriction rules

Under Stage 2 restrictions, residents have more flexibility while maintaining conservation requirements.

Lawn and landscape irrigation

Automatic sprinklers are permitted once every other week on designated days only. Watering is allowed only before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Designated days depend on what zone you live in. Calallen area residents should check the last digit of their street address to determine their designated day.

Landscaped areas and gardens can be watered any day using a hand-held hose with a positive shut-off nozzle or a bucket under 5 gallons.

Foundations and structures

Building foundation watering is permitted on designated Stage 2 days using hand-held or drip irrigation systems. Aesthetic water features, such as fountains, may only operate to circulate water and prevent equipment damage.

Vehicles, pools, and washing

Vehicle and boat washing is permitted at home using a hand-held hose with a functioning shut-off nozzle. Filling new pools and topping off existing pools is allowed. Washing driveways, sidewalks, or building exteriors remains prohibited unless addressing an immediate health or safety hazard.

Commercial and industrial rules

Commercial facilities must follow the same once-every-other-week watering schedule. Non-city customers must use the official City Trash Zone Interactive Map to determine their designated days. Golf courses, athletic fields, and commercial nurseries may apply for specific variances with alternative water management practices. Properties using private wells or aerobic septic systems are completely exempt.

Enforcement and penalties

Violations are Class C misdemeanors subject to both automated and field code enforcement, with fines up to $500 per day per individual violation.

Complete details are available at stage2.corpuschristitx.gov.

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WATCH TODAY'S FULL MEETING:

Corpus Christi Mayor, City Council and City Manager announce leaving Stage 3 water restrictions

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$1 billion investment in water security

The city has invested $1 billion in alternative water supplies. The ACES groundwater program now produces 15 million gallons per day, up from an initial 4 million. A wastewater reuse project featuring nearly 20 miles of pipeline is expected online by late 2026 or early 2027, potentially freeing up 16 to 60 million gallons of freshwater daily.

Additional projects include expanded groundwater initiatives, Mary Rhodes pipeline improvements, and multiple seawater desalination efforts.

"We've done more as a city and a council to be able to move forward with water resources than any other council or any other time in the city," Councilman Everett Roy said, "but like I said, our work isn't done."

Staying in Stage 2 even if levels rise

Combined storage could briefly hit 42% in coming days — a level that might typically trigger Stage 1 restrictions. However, Zanoni announced the city will remain in Stage 2 regardless.

"Even if we go a little above 40%, we're gonna stick with Stage 2 for now," Zanoni said. "It wouldn't be worth going to Stage 1 for two weeks. We think it would cause confusion to the community."

The National Weather Service predicts drier- and hotter-than-normal conditions over the next three months, with better rainfall chances later in the year. If expected November-December rains fail to materialize, officials may need to re-evaluate and potentially return to Stage 3.

Councilman Gil Hernandez stressed the ongoing nature of the work.

"Even though we do have water in our watershed and in our reservoirs, it does not stop what we need to do," Hernandez said. "We still need to continue to diversify our water resources."

Environmental releases and updated plans

Once combined western-reservoir storage exceeds 30%, a 1995 agreed order requires releases of 1,200 acre-feet per month — about 8 million gallons daily — between the 30% and 40% range. City staff planned to submit an application to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality this week requesting temporary relief until storage reaches at least 50%.

Officials argue that bay systems appear healthy despite minimal releases during the recent severe drought, and the water is critically needed for the region's 500,000 customers across seven counties.

Longer term, the city plans to update its Drought Contingency Plan this fall to account for the full suite of new water supplies rather than relying solely on the two western reservoirs for trigger calculations.

"Today is not the finish line," the mayor said. "We're still in a long-term drought, and in South Texas, we know better than most that weather can change very quickly. Rain is a blessing. Infrastructure is a responsibility."

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