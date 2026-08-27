Corpus Christi eases to Stage 1 water restrictions for the first time in more than 2 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi moved to Stage 1 water restrictions Thursday morning for the first time since March 11, 2024.

The most significant change under Stage 1: residents with automatic lawn irrigation systems may now water every week instead of every other week.

City Manager Peter Zanonni made the announcement Thursday.

"I, as a city manager, hereby declare that effective immediately, Corpus Christi is now moving into stage one water restrictions," Zanonni said.

Zanonni cited current reservoir levels as the basis for the decision.

"Lake Corpus Christi as of this morning is 90.2% full, Choke Canyon, 23.6. So that's a combined capacity of 42.2," Zanonni said.

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The shift comes after more than 2 years of declining lake levels during what officials have described as a "drought of record" — a period that brought Corpus Christi national attention and kept residents under the threat of a water emergency.

Mayor Pro Tem Caitlyn Paxson credited residents for their role in reaching the milestone.

"During a challenging period, Corpus Christi residents stepped up. You adjusted your routines, reduced water use, and demonstrated once again what it means to come together for the good of our city," Paxson said.

Despite the eased restrictions, Zanonni urged residents not to let their guard down.

"Under stage one water restrictions... the community can now water or irrigate their landscape once a week, that moves from once every other week in stage 2," Zanonni said.

Councilor Mark Scott echoed that call for continued conservation.

"I would ask that the citizens remain vigilant... If you don't have to water, don't water because we need to remain vigilant. There's still a lot of work to be done," Scott said.

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What Stage 1 restrictions mean for Corpus Christi residents

Stage 1 Drought Restrictions adjust outdoor water guidelines while maintaining responsible management of the regional supply.

Landscape and lawn irrigation

Landscape and lawn irrigation using automatic sprinklers or hose-end sprinklers is limited to once per week on designated watering days. Irrigation is prohibited between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Residents may water on any day when using a handheld hose with a positive shutoff nozzle, a drip irrigation system, or a bucket or watering can holding 5 gallons or less.

Special exemptions — lasting up to 60 days for new plantings, athletic fields, and vegetable gardens — require formal approval by the Chief Operating Officer of Corpus Christi Water.

Vehicle washing

Non-commercial vehicle washing, including boats, is allowed on any day using a bucket holding 5 gallons or less or a hand-held hose with a positive shut-off nozzle.

Foundation watering

Foundation watering using a soaker hose or drip irrigation is allowed once per week on your designated watering day.

Swimming pools

Swimming pools should remain 100% covered when not in use to reduce evaporation loss.

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