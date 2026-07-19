Corpus Christi City Championship returns after six-year hiatus at Oso beach golf course

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nearly 100 amateur golfers competed at Oso Beach Municipal Golf Course this weekend as the Corpus Christi City Championship makes its return after a six-year break.

The tournament first teed off in 1950 but had not been held since 2019. Organizers say they wanted to bring the tradition back while making sure there was a place for golfers of all ages and skill levels.

"We have all different skill sets of golfers out here. We got a 12-year-old girl all the way up to a 73-year-old guy, so really encompassing for the whole community," Riley Riethman said.

The two-day tournament wrapped up Sunday evening.

That's when winners in the Open, Senior, and Junior divisions were to be crowned.

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