Choke Canyon has reached water levels not seen in over a year, raising hopes that Corpus Christi could soon exit Stage 3 water restrictions, but there's still work to do.

Choke Canyon was at 8% of capacity a week ago. On Friday, July 24, it reached 15.6% of capacity with more water expected to flow from the Frio River.

Choke Canyon reaches highest water levels in over a year, but Corpus Christi remains in Stage 3 restrictions

Corpus Christi entered Stage 3 water restrictions in December 2024, tightening rules on water use across the city. To exit Stage 3, the combined capacity of Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi must reach 30%. Lake Corpus Christi is already above 30%, and Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber estimates Choke Canyon could reach 34% of capacity.

Corpus Christi City Council is scheduled to discuss water restrictions and the drought contingency plan at Tuesday's meeting, where changes could be on the table.

Many residents have also raised concerns about mandatory "water releases" from the reservoirs. These "releases" are actually called "pass-throughs," where water is released from the Wesley Seale Dam into the Nueces Estuary to mimic natural river flow and support downstream estuary health.

In the mid-1990s, Corpus Christi entered into an "agreed order" with the state requiring water to pass through the reservoirs if they exceed 30% of combined capacity.

With a drought of record underway, Corpus Christi Water is working to temporarily lift that order. Esteban Ramos of Corpus Christi Water says the City is working with HDR, an engineering firm, to submit an application to TCEQ.

"For a temporary suspension of that special condition so we could take advantage of any rapid increase in capacity so we can bounce back quicker from the drought and water supply emergency," Ramos said.

Ramos said he does not have a timeline for lifting the order, but that the department is working as quickly as possible to submit the application to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. City Council is also scheduled to discuss the matter at Tuesday's meeting.

The drought is not over, but rising water levels at Choke Canyon represent the most encouraging development the region has seen in a long time.

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