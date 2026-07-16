CCISD changing bell schedules at some schools to address bus driver shortage

Several CCISD schools will have new start times when students return to class on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Corpus Christi Independent School District is changing bell schedules at several schools to address a critical bus driver shortage.

Officials say the change will also reduce the time students spend on buses.

Middle schools will start 20 minutes earlier, at 8:30 a.m.

Three elementary schools will start 20 minutes later, at 8:10 a.m. Those schools are the Early Childhood Development Center, Metro Elementary School of Design, and Windsor Park Elementary School.

All other elementary schools and high schools will keep their current schedules.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

