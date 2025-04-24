Birdiest Festival returns to Coastal Bend with guided tours and raptor shows

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Birdiest Festival is back this week in the Coastal Bend, offering bird enthusiasts a chance to see hawks, owls, and other soaring species up close.

The festival begins today and runs through Sunday, featuring displays at the Botanical Gardens and guided tours throughout the region.

"You get in your van at the Botanical Gardens and you have a bird guide that goes with you and takes you where the birds are," Housler said.

The festival's "Super Saturday" event will include food and local vendors along with special raptor demonstrations.

"On Super Saturday, there will be a 10:30, a 1:30, and a 4:00 show, and you can see all sorts of live raptors and learn what goes on with them," Even said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

