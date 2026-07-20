Bechtel's Camp Build It returns to Corpus Christi, tripling in size for second year

Bechtel's "Camp Build It" returned to Corpus Christi for its second year, tripling in size to give 60 middle and high school girls hands-on experience in the construction industry.

The free camp is taking place at the Craft Training Center of the Coastal Bend, where participants are learning skilled trades including welding and electrical work.

Bechtel's Camp Build It triples in size in Corpus Christi

High school junior Madelynne Hernandez said the camp proves women belong in the trades.

"If anything it's more of a woman's job because women have a better eye for design and details and us being perfectionists a lot of the times we are more likely to get it done way better than a man actually."

Organizers say they hope to keep expanding the camp next year, with plans to introduce even more young women to careers along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

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