6 Things to Know: Stage 2 water restrictions being implemented today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Tuesday!

Your favorite Anchor Bryan Hofmann holding down the fort here, as Michelle has the morning off. This morning, we're looking at overnight lane closures on the Harbor Bridge, a free back-to-school health fair for families, Corpus Christi ISD's annual kickoff for educators, a major change to local water restrictions, a Walmart food recall, and a sweet reason to celebrate today.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know August 4th

Harbor Bridge Lane Closures Continue

• Overnight road work will affect southbound U.S. 181.

• Crews are repairing lighting beneath the Harbor Bridge.

• Closures are scheduled for tonight and Wednesday night.

If you'll be traveling across the Harbor Bridge overnight, expect some delays. Crews will close the outside lane of southbound U.S. 181 beginning at 9 p.m. as they work on lighting beneath the bridge. The southbound shoulder will also be closed. The work is expected to continue until 6 a.m. Wednesday, with the same schedule planned again Wednesday night. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution in the construction zone.

Back-to-School Health Fair This Weekend

• Families can receive free vaccinations and sports physicals.

• School supplies will also be available.

• The event takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is helping families prepare for the new school year with a Back-to-School Health Fair this Saturday. The event will offer vaccinations, sports physicals and free school supplies for students while supplies last. It runs from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Health Department on Horne Road.

Corpus Christi ISD Holds Annual Convocation

• More than 6,000 employees are gathering today.

• The event officially kicks off the new school year for staff.

• Students will return to classrooms soon.

Corpus Christi ISD is officially kicking off another school year today with its annual staff convocation. More than 6,000 teachers, administrators and support staff are expected to gather at the American Bank Center's Hilliard Center Arena for the annual event. The convocation is designed to welcome employees back and prepare them for the return of students later this month.

Stage 2 Water Restrictions Begin Today

• Corpus Christi is moving from Stage 3 to Stage 2 water restrictions.

• The change follows significant improvements in reservoir levels.

• City leaders will explain the updated rules this morning.

Today marks a major milestone for the Coastal Bend's water supply. Corpus Christi is officially moving from Stage 3 to Stage 2 water restrictions after recent rainfall pushed combined reservoir levels above the required threshold. City Manager Peter Zanoni is scheduled to hold a news conference at 9 a.m. at the Corpus Christi Police Training Academy to explain what the change means for residents and businesses, including updates to outdoor watering rules.

Walmart Pistachio Butter Recalled

• A Bettergoods pistachio nut butter product is being recalled.

• The product may be contaminated with salmonella.

• Customers can return it to Walmart for a refund.

If you recently purchased pistachio nut butter from Walmart, check the label before using it. Boticelli Foods has recalled one lot of Bettergoods pistachio nut butter because it may be contaminated with salmonella. The affected jars have an expiration date of Jan. 28, 2027. Customers are encouraged to stop using the product and return it to Walmart for a full refund.

Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

• Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.

• The famous cookie was created by accident in 1937.

• It remains one of America's favorite desserts.

And finally, here's a sweet way to celebrate your Tuesday. Today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The beloved dessert was invented in 1937 by Ruth Graves Wakefield, who owned the Toll House Inn in Massachusetts. Legend has it she substituted semi-sweet chocolate pieces after running out of baking chocolate, expecting them to melt into the dough. Instead, the chips held their shape, creating what would become one of America's most iconic cookies.

Thank you for waking up with me this morning.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

Michelle will be back soon, and we'll see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan Hofmann.