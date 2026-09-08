6 Things to Know: Mayor Guajardo returns to City Hall, Burn Ban in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Tuesday! Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

Mayor Guajardo returns to Corpus Christi City Hall after suspension

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo is back in office Tuesday after a 30-day suspension from City Hall. City Council suspended her last month after finding her guilty on 3 charges connected to $2 million in tax incentives for the Homewood Suites project. Guajardo returns as council takes on next year's city budget.

Nueces County burn ban in effect as dry conditions continue

Nueces County residents are reminded that outdoor burning is not allowed as conditions remain very dry. Nueces County ESD 2 says crews responded to 2 outdoor burning calls Monday. The burn ban remains in effect, and residents are asked to use extra caution.

Southbound I-37 closing Tuesday night for Harbor Bridge project

Drivers heading downtown Tuesday night should expect a detour. Southbound I-37 will close from US 181 to North Chaparral from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are shifting traffic for the Harbor Bridge project. Detour signs will be in place.

University endowments boosted by SpaceX and AI investments

Large university endowments in the U.S. are on track to match or outperform the S&P 500, boosted by investments in SpaceX and AI companies like Anthropic and OpenAI, according to the Financial Times. The S&P 500 rose more than 20 percent in the 12 months ending June 30. The University of North Carolina saw returns of more than 30 percent in that same period, while the University of Colorado returned more than 20 percent — both driven largely by early SpaceX investments. Harvard holds about $2.2 billion in SpaceX. Cambridge Associates says a handful of endowments are expected to significantly outperform the broad stock market.

Pew: More Americans doubt they'll see a woman president

More Americans are losing faith that a woman will ever be elected president, according to a new Pew Research Center survey. 37 percent of respondents say it's not likely to happen in their lifetimes — up significantly from 26 percent in 2023. The numbers are similar among both Republicans and Democrats. Two thirds of respondents say the gender of the president doesn't matter to them. But party affiliation plays a role: 3 in 10 Democrats say it's important that a woman be elected in their lifetime, compared to only 5 percent of Republicans.

FDA authorizes Juul to market 3 new e-cigarette products

Juul now has FDA authorization to market 3 new e-cigarette products: tobacco- and menthol-flavored pods and Juul 2 devices. The FDA cites research showing people who switched to the products were exposed to fewer harmful chemicals, and says some stopped smoking altogether. The marketing authorization also covers optional age-verification technology in the Juul 2 system, which pairs with an app designed to ensure users are 21 and older.

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