6 Things to Know: Mathis hits stage 2 water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Thursday.

Your favorite Bryan Hofmann. Michelle is enjoying one more well-deserved morning off, but she'll be back at the anchor desk with me tomorrow. Thanks for starting your day with us. This morning, we're looking at more good news for the region's water supply, a major investment in rural health care across Texas, the latest on a multistate foodborne illness outbreak, a memorial walk in Aransas Pass honoring a missing child, a regional summit focused on combating human trafficking, and a fun way to celebrate National IPA Day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

Mathis Eases Water Restrictions

• The City of Mathis has moved from Stage 3 to Stage 2 water restrictions.

• The city purchases its water from Corpus Christi.

• Officials credit recent rainfall and community conservation efforts.

There's more encouraging news for the Coastal Bend's water supply. The City of Mathis has officially eased its water restrictions, moving from Stage 3 to Stage 2. Mathis, which purchases its water from Corpus Christi, says recent heavy rainfall helped replenish area reservoirs. City leaders also thanked residents for their conservation efforts, saying those measures played an important role in improving the local water supply.

Texas Expands Rural Health Care Workforce

• Gov. Greg Abbott announced a $2.4 million workforce grant.

• Nearly 1,500 workers will receive specialized training.

• The program supports rural hospitals and urgent care centers.

Texas is investing millions of dollars to strengthen health care in rural communities. Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a $2.4 million grant that will help train nearly 1,500 workers for high-demand medical careers, including registered nurses and radiology technicians. Those workers are expected to serve at 18 rural hospitals and one urgent care center, helping improve access to care across the state.

Cyclospora Outbreak Continues to Grow

• More than 6,000 cases have now been reported.

• The CDC says the outbreak has spread to 15 states.

• Officials continue to urge consumers to practice food safety.

Health officials continue to monitor a growing cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to contaminated lettuce. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 6,000 illnesses and two deaths have now been reported across 15 states. Investigators say contaminated lettuce sold through grocery stores and served at some restaurants, including certain Taco Bell locations, has been linked to the outbreak. Officials encourage consumers to stay informed about recalls and safely wash fresh produce before eating it.

Memorial Walk Honors Elisa Roberson

• Today marks 37 years since Elisa Roberson disappeared.

• A memorial walk begins at 6 p.m. in Aransas Pass.

• Her family continues to search for answers.

Family, friends and community members will gather in Aransas Pass this evening to remember Elisa Roberson, who disappeared 37 years ago today. The memorial walk begins at 6 p.m. at the former Kieberger Elementary School. Organizers say the annual event is meant to honor Elisa's memory, raise awareness about her case and remind the community that her family continues searching for answers.

Regional Summit Focuses on Human Trafficking

• A two-day summit begins this morning at Del Mar College.

• Law enforcement and community leaders are participating.

• The goal is to improve prevention and victim identification.

Local and regional leaders are coming together to address human trafficking. The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is hosting a two-day summit beginning at 7:30 this morning at Del Mar College. Law enforcement officers, transportation professionals and other experts will discuss strategies for recognizing, preventing and responding to human trafficking.

National IPA Day Celebrates a Craft Beer Favorite

• Today is National IPA Day.

• India Pale Ale dates back to the 1700s.

• The style remains one of the most popular craft beers.

If you're a fan of craft beer, today is National IPA Day. India Pale Ale traces its roots to the 1700s, when English brewers added extra hops to help preserve beer during long voyages to India. Today, IPAs are among the most popular styles brewed by craft breweries across the country. Many beer enthusiasts are marking the occasion by visiting local breweries or sharing their favorite IPA on social media.

Thank you for waking up with me this morning.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

Michelle will be back tomorrow, and we'll see you bright and early on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

-Bryan Hofmann.