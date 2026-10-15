6 Things to Know: Free Port A ferry shuttle returns, inflation rises

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Thursday!

From a free shuttle returning to Port Aransas to rising inflation and changes to Social Security benefits, here's what you need to know before heading out the door.

Here are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go for Thursday, October 15.

Free shuttle service returns to Port Aransas ferry landing

Good news if you're planning a trip to Port Aransas!

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has resumed its free shuttle service at the Harbor Island Park-and-Ride lot.

Visitors can park their vehicles at the lot and hop aboard a free golf cart shuttle that takes them to the ferry landing.

The shuttle runs daily, and parking is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Beeville mourns loss of former police chief Jose Salinas

The Beeville community is mourning the loss of a longtime public servant who made history in the city.

Former Police Chief and Municipal Court Judge Jose Salinas was born and raised in Beeville and became the city's first Hispanic police chief.

Salinas served with the Beeville Police Department from 1971 to 2007 before continuing his public service as a municipal court judge from 2007 to 2019.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel, with a rosary scheduled for 7 p.m.

His funeral Mass will take place Friday, October 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.

Corpus Christi appoints Joseph Lopez as interim city auditor

Corpus Christi has a new interim city auditor following two retirements in recent months.

City Council appointed Joseph Lopez to the position after former City Auditor George Holland retired in June and interim auditor Amir Hussein retired in September.

Under the ordinance, Lopez will receive a temporary 15% pay increase, amounting to approximately $12,700.

The city says the additional cost will be covered by salary savings from the vacant city auditor position.

The temporary raise will end when a permanent auditor is appointed or Lopez's interim service concludes, whichever happens first.

Inflation climbs to 3.7% as prices rise faster than expected

Americans are continuing to feel the impact of rising prices, and the latest inflation report shows costs are climbing faster than economists expected.

New Consumer Price Index data shows consumer prices rose 0.6% in September compared to August, bringing the annual inflation rate to 3.7%.

Economists had predicted an annual rate of 3.6%.

The latest numbers could put additional pressure on the Federal Reserve as policymakers consider whether to raise interest rates again.

Social Security benefits to increase by 3.6% in 2027

Millions of Americans receiving Social Security benefits can expect some extra money in their monthly payments next year.

Social Security benefits are set to increase by 3.6% in 2027 through the annual cost-of-living adjustment, also known as COLA.

The increase is the largest since 2023, when benefits rose by 8.7%.

The adjustment is intended to help recipients keep up with inflation.

However, some recipients say the additional money may still not be enough to cover rising costs for necessities such as groceries, housing and healthcare.

National Get Smart About Credit Day: Simple ways to improve your credit

Looking to improve your credit score? Thursday, October 15, is National Get Smart About Credit Day!

The annual campaign from the American Bankers Association Foundation encourages people to learn more about managing credit and building healthy financial habits.

Experts recommend several steps to help improve your credit score:

Check your credit report: Review your credit history and look for any errors.

Pay bills on time: Making payments by their due dates can help build a positive credit history.

Keep balances low: Try to avoid using too much of your available credit.

Be careful when closing credit cards: Closing an account could affect your credit utilization ratio and potentially lower your score.

For younger adults looking to establish credit, becoming an authorized user on someone else's responsibly managed account may also help build a credit history.

A higher credit score could help you qualify for lower interest rates on loans, potentially saving you money over time.

And those are your 6 Things to Know Before You Go! Have a great Thursday, Coastal Bend!