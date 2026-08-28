6 Things to Know: Bob Hall Pier vandals identified, stage 1 water restrictions

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, it's finally Friday! Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

4 suspects identified in Bob Hall Pier vandalism, thousands in damage

The Nueces County Sheriff's Office has identified 4 suspects accused of vandalizing Bob Hall Pier overnight Monday.

Officials say the group threw a generator, fans, tables, and chairs into the Gulf, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Despite the vandalism, the county says the pier project remains on track and on budget.

Corpus Christi eases to Stage 1 water restrictions for first time in 2 years

Corpus Christi is moving to Stage 1 water restrictions Thursday for the first time in over 2 years.

The change means residents may now water every week instead of every other week.

The move comes after the city surpassed 40% combined water capacity in its western reservoirs.

The city projects it will not need to return to Stage 2 restrictions until at least April or May of next year.

Texas approves $138 billion, 10-year statewide road investment plan

The Texas Transportation Commission has approved a 10-year, $138 billion investment plan for roads statewide.

Specifics are not yet clear, but the plan could mean more money for key routes in the Coastal Bend.

US Army to add nuclear microreactors at Fort Hood, 4 other bases

The U.S. Army plans to spend more than $2 billion to add nuclear microreactors at 5 military bases, including Fort Hood.

The reactors would provide power independent of the commercial grid. General Atomics was chosen to build Fort Hood's reactor.

Trump signs order to rename Lake Ontario 'Lake America'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to change the name of Lake Ontario to "Lake America."

Trump said the name change for one of the five Great Lakes is "effective immediately." The lake is bordered by Canada's Ontario Province to the north and west, and New York State to the south and east. The renaming comes amid trade wars between the U.S. and Canada.

National gas average hits $4.08; Nueces County sees prices as low as $3.22

Drivers are still feeling the pinch at the pump. AAA reports the national average price per gallon of gas has reached $4.08. The average price per gallon in Texas is $3.63. In Nueces County, the average is $3.46, though some stations were seen pricing as low as $3.22 Friday morning.

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