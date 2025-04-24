6 THINGS TO KNOW: Birdiest Festival Returns, CCPD search for hit-and-run suspect, NCSO Scam Alert

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Morning from Bryan & Michelle!

We're glad you're starting your day with us—whether you're on the go or taking a moment to catch up, we’ve got your quick rundown of the top stories across the Coastal Bend and beyond.

Here are the 6 Things You Need to Know this morning:

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Birdiest Festival Returns to Botanical Gardens, CCPD search for hit-and-run suspect, NCSO Scam Alert

1. CCPD Searching for Hit-and-Run Suspect

Incident happened April 18 around 10:30 PM on Gollihar Rd.

Female pedestrian hit near King High School is seriously injured

Driver fled the scene without helping or calling 911

Call CCPD at 361-886-2596 with any information

Corpus Christi Police are asking for your help after a serious hit-and-run accident last Thursday night near King High School. Around 10:30 PM, a car struck a woman on Gollihar Road, and the driver did not stop or call for help.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is seriously injured. If you saw anything or have information, you're urged to call CCPD at 361-886-2596. Let’s help bring justice to this case.

2. Nueces County Sheriff Issues Scam Warning

Scammers are pretending to be with the Sheriff's Office

Victims are asked for money for bonds, monitors, or warrants

The real Sheriff’s Office will never ask for money by phone

Report calls using the NCSO mobile app

The Nueces County Sheriff’s Office is warning neighbors about a phone scam making the rounds. Callers are pretending to be law enforcement and asking for money to pay jail bonds, ankle monitors, or to clear warrants.

Please know—the Sheriff's Office will never ask for money over the phone. If you receive a call like this, hang up and report it using the NCSO mobile app. Stay alert and help spread the word.

3. Fire Victim on Hebert Lane Identified

Fire happened last Wednesday on Hebert Lane

Victim was identified as 88-year-old Annie Hatfield

Fire crews found her in the garage of her home

Investigators say the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen

We’re learning more about the house fire last week on Hebert Lane. The woman who passed away has been identified as 88-year-old Annie Hatfield. Fire crews responded to the call last Wednesday, and found her in the garage.

Sadly, she later died at the hospital. Investigators believe the fire was accidental, and it started in the kitchen. Our hearts go out to her family and neighbors during this difficult time.

4. Town Hall Meeting Tonight for District 2 Residents

Town Hall is tonight from 6–7 PM

Held at the Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive

Topics include public works, city water, and CCPD updates

Open to all District 2 residents

If you live in District 2, you’re invited to a Town Hall Meeting tonight. It runs from 6 to 7 PM at the Greenwood Senior Center. City leaders will be discussing everything from public works to Corpus Christi Water and updates from CCPD.

It’s a great opportunity to share concerns, ask questions, and get updates directly from officials. The center is located at 4040 Greenwood Drive.

5. CCRTA Buc Days Parade Viewing for Neighbors with Disabilities

Special viewing area available along Leopard Street sidewalk

Located near CCRTA’s Staple Street Center

Wristbands required for access, up to 6 per group

Call 361-883-2287 to reserve, pick up by 3 PM Friday

The CCRTA is making sure everyone can enjoy the Buc Days Night Parade with an accessible viewing area for neighbors with disabilities and their families. The area is located on the Leopard Street sidewalk near Staple Street Center.

Wristbands are required, and space is limited. You can reserve up to six per group by calling 361-883-2287. Wristbands must be picked up by 3 PM Friday.

6. Birdiest Festival Returns to South Texas Botanical Gardens

Festival runs through Sunday at the Botanical Gardens

Features hawks, owls, and other soaring species

Guided birding tours offered across the Coastal Bend

Festival lands during peak spring migration

It’s a big week for bird lovers in the Coastal Bend—the Birdiest Festival is underway at the South Texas Botanical Gardens through Sunday! Guests can see hawks, owls, and other birds of prey, plus take guided tours throughout the area.

The timing couldn’t be better—it falls during peak spring migration, which runs through May 15. Whether you’re a seasoned birder or just curious, this festival is a beautiful way to explore nature.

And that’s your morning check-in from us! Thanks for starting your day with Bryan and Michelle, and we’ll see you back tomorrow on KRIS 6 with more updates and good news from around the Coastal Bend.

Be kind to one another, and stay curious my friends!

