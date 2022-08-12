Health experts encourage universities and colleges to share their plans on monkeypox

Just over 10,700 people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in our country, as of August 11. That announcement from the Centers for Disease Control.

Less than two weeks ago, the U.S. had 5,000 cases.

Today, New York has the most, followed by California and Florida. Texas is ranked fourth with 815 cases.

According to the Texas Tribune, health experts say college students living in close quarters could spur outbreaks. They’re encouraging schools to share plans and relevant information about the virus.

The CDC says that monkeypox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin to skin contact, direct intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Kim Onufrak County City Health Department said with cases going up in Texas, people should be aware of what the rash looks like.

“You know if you have fever, if you have swollen lymph glands or anything like that, obviously you should isolate and stay home regardless of what kind of virus you have or illness you have," said Onufrak.

She said there haven’t been any cases of monkeypox recorded in the Coastal Bend and that with it being back to school season, universities and colleges should educate their students on the symptoms and what it looks like.

“You know what they should do if they are concerned that they might have come into contact with someone who has monkeypox," said Onufrak.

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi issued a statement saying:

"For all student health-related matters, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi provides health services, including health education initiatives, through the University Health Center. Additionally, we provide information and resources related to health issues that are emerging and/or impact our student, faculty, and staff populations. As an example, the university has launched a frequently asked questions webpage addressing monkey pox. A&M-Corpus Christi is committed to the health and safety of our campus community."

Shane Creel the Executive Director of Enterprise Risk Management at A&M Kingsville said the school is preparing an education campaign and encouraging everyone to practice hand washing and sanitizing.

“And we will continue to promote, our non pharmaceutical interventions that we employed during COVID, to help mitigate this as well and prevent the spread of it," said Shane Creel.

“So just being aware and being protective of who you are around and who you are having those contacts and associations with," said Onufrak.

Onufrak said they have ordered several hundred doses of the monkeypox vaccine but haven’t received them yet because Corpus Christi is not considered, high priority.

We also reached out to Del Mar College and are still waiting for a response.

Click here for TAMUK's FAQ on monkeypox.