Coastal Bend Salvation Army facility full with addition of recent 'tent city' refugees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend has reached capacity after locals staying at a "tent city" have sought refuge at the facility.

“We are now assisting about 80% of the people who were previously staying at tent city, including men, women, and families with children,” said Emily Shafer, Business Manager for The Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend. "Our shelter is at full capacity. It is at the fullest it has been all year.”

According to the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend, extreme weather conditions, drugs, and violence, forced these individuals, including men, women, and families with children, out of the tent city.

"We have taken in 44 individuals and each of them have received housing assistance," said Shafer. "We will continue to provide assistance and intensive case management for the next 30 days.”

The Salvation Army, part of the universal Christian church, says they have provided assistance for 30 million Americans for 130 years in the United States.

“When you feel hurt, upset or overwhelmed, our Salvation Army staff and trained volunteers are there to provide support,” said Captain Patrick Gesner. We will continue to do street outreach to the homeless on the streets by taking our mobile canteen where essential items such as food, water, and hygiene kits are provided.”

How can you help?

If you are a landlord, the Salvation Army seeks to partner with you to provide stable and affordable housing to families and individuals in need. You can call (361) 884-9497 or email Emily.Shafer@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information.

Monetary donations can be mailed to 521 Josephine Street Corpus Christi, TX 78401 and be made online.

Essential items such as socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, body wash, and shampoo can also be donated at 521 Josephine Street Corpus Christi, TX 78401.