Coastal Bend first responders seeing an surge in heat-related illness calls

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With this summer well on it’s way to be the hottest on record, first responders and ERs are noticing an uptick in heat-related health emergencies. According to Physicians Premier Dr. Candice Cardon, over the last couple of months, young healthy adults are showing up with a wide variety of symptoms.

"We’re seeing at least one to two patients a day coming in with heat-related illnesses," said Dr. Cardon. "Typically, we expect to see young children and the elderly. This year, we’re actually seeing people from all age ranges coming with heat related injuries, specifically young healthy adults.”

The call volume has also been higher for the Corpus Christi fire department. Batallion Chief Andrew Cortez said the number has been steadily increasing since May.

"In May, we had 17 calls, heat-related illnesses, June we had 32 and July so far, right now is 29," said Cortez.

As temperatures continue to rise, the emergency room at Christus Spohn has seen an increase of 41.5% in heat-related injuries since June. Health experts are urging the community to take the dangers of heat seriously.

"Those that are more susceptible should be staying indoors, drinking a lot of water, avoid going outside during the peak times," said Dr. Alex Wilson, Christus Spohn - Shoreline emergency department director.