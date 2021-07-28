City's new event unites homeless, service providers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Corpus Christi.

So what's being done to help the countless men, women, and children who call the streets home?

This city rolled out another initiative recently. It will stage an introductory event bringing the homeless and nearly two dozen providers together.

The hope? To connect them with veterans services, healthcare services like dentists and doctors, rehab programs and transitional services.

Organizers call the event an initial success.

"We're responding to a need and that's why we're doing this," said Tracey Cantu, interim director of neighborhood services for the City of Corpus Christi. "Folks in need that often need services but they're unaware or the services haven't reached them where they're at, where they're staying."

The city is also working with area non-profits to create a daytime drop-in shelter.

So with the number of homeless on the rise, what about past programs and do officials believe this - a first-of-its-kind event - will have any impact?

