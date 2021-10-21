Watch
CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to onions

158 in people have become ill in Texas
Posted at 4:16 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 05:22:26-04

The CDC says whole onions are the cause of a salmonella outbreak in 37 states that's sickened 652 people; the source is whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed in the U.S. by ProSource.

158 in people have become ill in Texas, the most in the nation.

129 people have been hospitalized nationwide, but no deaths have been reported.

The CDC says do not eat, sell, or serve the onions. Instead, throw them away and wash surfaces they may have come in contact with. Also throw away any unlabeled whole red, white, or yellow onions at home.

The FDA says the import dates for the onions are from July, 1st to August 27.

