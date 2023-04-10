Bubba's 33 hosting statewide fundraiser for Texas Municipal Police Association

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Support for our men and women in blue truly comes in many shapes and forms.

Restaurant chain Bubba's 33 will be hosting a simultaneous fundraiser on Monday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. across its various locations for the Texas Municipal Police Association.

The restaurant will donate 10% of their total sales for every guest who mentions the fundraiser, with proceeds going to support the families of officers killed or injured in the line of duty.

To attend the event and show support for fallen or injured officers, here are the many Bubba's 33 locations in Texas:

- 2813 W. Interstate 40, Amarillo, TX 79109

- 200 E. Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605

- 6153 E. Highway 191, Odessa TX 79762

- 2601 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway, Waco, TX 76706

- 3136 Pat Booker Road, Universal City, TX 78148

- 7518 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78245

- 6930 West Loop 1604 North, San Antonio, TX 78254

- 1921 S. Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78416

- 19089 IH 635, Mesquite, TX 75150

- 4025 State HWY 121, The Colony, TX 75056

- 3221 E. Sam Houston Parkway South, Pasadena, TX 77505

- 2608 West Expressway 83, McAllen, TX 78501

- 3701 E. Central Texas Expwy, Killeen, TX 76543

