As anti-Asian hate continues throughout the nation, a local museum uses history to educate

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s a museum that’s been mostly quiet throughout the pandemic, but the two lion statues at the entrance still stand in place, with the Harbor Bridge just a short distance away.

Both the location and name of the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures & Education Center have changed over the decades, but their mission to educate continues, even in the face of rising violence toward Asian Americans.

“A great philosopher said you can’t hate what you know,” said Richard Hafemeister, the museum’s director of operations. “It is possible to do so — but it’s so much more difficult. Giving people the chance to know and understand these communities and these art pieces and these histories really helps bridge that gap and reduce that hate and that anger.”

Hafemeister explained that the museum — originally named the Japanese Art Museum of Corpus Christi was founded by Billie Trimble Chandler in the 1960s.

“She spent about 20 years in Japan,” Hafemeister said. “She went to a few other places, she spent a couple of years in the Philippines, she spent time in India — she spent a little bit of time in Taiwan — but Japan was her favorite because she loved the art there so much.

“When you see the Hakata (Japanese clay) dolls in the room behind me and things like that — that all comes from Japan and that’s all artwork that she had commissioned and then brought back to the city of Corpus Christi because she had roots here and had family here, but (also) because she wanted to start a museum to show the children of the coastal bend about the cultures in the arts across the world.”

The museum has a myriad of Hakata dolls on display, but offers several other facets of Asian culture outside of Japanese and Chinese art. Looking ahead, Hafemeister and others are hoping to expand their outreach.

On Sunday, April, 18, the museum held a small swearing-in ceremony for new board officers and members. The Consul-General of Japan in Houston, Hideo Fukushima, and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales attended the event.

“The fact that we survived 2020 and we came back with this being our first major event in 2021 — we’re hard-working,” said Erica Andelson, the secretary for the museum’s Board of Trustees. “I’m so happy this museum is still going strong and I would like it to go stronger.”

Andelson, who is half-Chinese, is originally from Massachusetts. In her last five years of living in Corpus Christi, she said she hasn’t seen any instances of xenophobia toward the Asian community.

“But I do have family in Houston and in Taiwan and they’re telling me to kind of keep my head down,” she said. “I don’t look Chinese, but I know I’m Chinese and my friends and family know I’m Chinese, so there’s always that level of tenseness that we’re carrying.”

On April 9, KRIS 6 News requested records from the Corpus Christi Police Department to inspect all hate-related crimes since 2018. In the four cases that were made available, all instances were instead racist toward the Black community.



Statewide, it’s a different story.

Stop AAPI Hate is a nonprofit organization that tracks incidents of discrimination, hate and xenophobia against Asian American and Pacific Islanders within the U.S.

In a report released July 24 of last year, the nonprofit received 63 incident reports of anti-Asian American hate in Texas from March 19, 2020 through July 1, 2020.

Andelson said she believes it’s important for people to slowly experience other peoples’ cultures.

“Whether it’s the food, the clothing, the music, just little things to let people know that there’s other stuff out there,” she said. “I feel like history does repeat itself — you need to educate people to make sure they don’t make the same mistakes, or if they — heaven forbid — do make the same mistakes — they should know how to minimize the damage or to at least be able to stop that.”

Hafemeister, who has been with the museum for a little more than three years, is white himself. He said he sees the opportunity to give tours to other as an honor he doesn’t take lightly.

“It is one of the more important things I’ve ever gotten to be a part of,” Hafemeister said. “Right now with the Asian community under stress — to put it mildly — it may be one of the more important things I’ve ever gotten to be a part of. I’m very privileged to be here because we’re getting a chance to show people these artifacts, these art pieces — this history.

“The worst thing you can do in the face of hate just let it win. And the second-worst thing you can do is let it think it won. So it’s very important for us to trench in as it were and stand our ground and continue our mission and keep promoting our mission and keep facing the community. It is even more important for those of us who are not Asian on our roster, our staff, our volunteers to double down and trenching ourselves as a show of respect and as a show of unity so it’s even more important for folks like me to get that done as allies.”

The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures & Education Center is open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information can be found on their website.