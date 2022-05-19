Air quality concerns in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Agricultural burns in Mexico and Central America are impacting the air quality here.

State environmental officials said if you're susceptible to pollution you should probably reduce outdoor activities for the rest of the week. We spoke with a local lung specialist on how you can treat some symptoms.

“For example if they are having itchy eyes they should wash with saline, and if they have the sinus symptoms they should do steam inhalation, or sinus irrigation, those will prevent the persistance of the symptoms,” said Dr. Ramakrishna Chakilam, a Pulmonologist.

Chakilam said those with serious lung conditions like chronic asthma, c-o-p-d, or covid are the most at risk. To make matters worse, a plume of Saharan dust is expected to move into the Coastal Bend starting Sunday or Monday.