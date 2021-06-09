January 6th Senate Report

A new bi-partisan senate report on the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol delivers a scathing review of what went wrong that day.

The report describes security collapses and intelligence failures at on multiple levels, leaving capitol police hugely unprepared to deal with the crowd.

Many officers were also without proper protective gear.

The report states that multiple agencies had intelligence on what Trump supporters were planning, including the Capitol Police's own intelligence division, which failed to issue a threat assessment or intelligence bulletins.