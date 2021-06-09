Watch
News

Actions

January 6th Senate Report

Finds multiple security and intelligence failures
items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
A Capitol Police officer walks past damage in the early morning hours after protesters stormed the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Capitol riots
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 06:57:36-04

A new bi-partisan senate report on the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol delivers a scathing review of what went wrong that day.

The report describes security collapses and intelligence failures at on multiple levels, leaving capitol police hugely unprepared to deal with the crowd.

Many officers were also without proper protective gear.

The report states that multiple agencies had intelligence on what Trump supporters were planning, including the Capitol Police's own intelligence division, which failed to issue a threat assessment or intelligence bulletins.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education