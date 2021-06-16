Federal Drug Decriminalization Bill

Lawmakers are introducing a new bill that would decriminalize all drugs at the federal level.

The move comes in the 50th year of the war on drugs, first launched by President Richard Nixon.

The proposed legislation would not legalize any drugs, but would rather help offenders get clean instead of giving them jail time.

The bill would also shift federal drug cases from the responsibility of the Attorney General, to the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

This could expunge previous criminal records and eliminate barriers for things like food stamps, housing, voting and hiring.

While the bill would decriminalize drugs at the federal level, state lawmakers would have to also pass legislation that would decriminalize state charges.