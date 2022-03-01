U.S. Rep. Dist. 27 candidate: AJ Louderback

What is/was your profession? Are you now retired?

Recently retired from Jackson County Sheriff. Served for 5 terms.

What relevant experience can you bring to office?

Extensive experience with Texas Legislature for 8 consecutive sessions and 10 years working on national legislation with for National Sheriff’s Association.

How have your life experiences prepared you for this position?

Dealing with contentious and/or life-threatening situations as a regular course of business on a daily basis. Running an active law enforcement agency and providing leadership and mentorship.

Which problems would you address on your first day in office?

National security issues at the southern border.

What do you see as long-term issues which need to be addressed throughout your time in office?

Overall national security. Energy self reliance and its relationship to Texas resources. Economic development and productivity of the Texas Gulf Coast. Veteran care and assistance. Medicare improvements for elderly.

What is local government doing well right now that needs to be expanded further?

n/a