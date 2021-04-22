Early voting is underway for May 1 Texas elections

Voters will decide on several key positions and propositions in the elections taking place around the Coastal Bend on May 1. Early voting began April 19.

Here is a breakdown of some of the key elections by county:

NUECES COUNTY

Mayor - City of Driscoll

Mark Gonzalez

Roland Gonzalez Jr.

Commissioner - City of Driscoll

Ariana Maldonado

Elissa Rivera

Rolando "Orly" Gonzalez

Tuloso-Midway Independent School District Board of Trustee Vacancy - Place 7

Kim Shick

Paul Arriaga

Denise Villalobos

Kimberly Boone

Bishop Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustee -Place 3

Jennifer A. Ruiz

Reynaldo Longoria

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY

City of Ingleside on the Bay Alderman/City Council

Suzi Wilder

Gary Lee Davis

Shawn Gillespie

Ann Nyberg

Tom Daley

Tim Jolly

Ingleside ISD School Trustee Place 1

Eli Jakobsohn

RayLee Rodriguez

Ingleside ISD School Trustee Place 2

Julie Mauch Patton

Elisa Granados

Ingleside ISD School Trustee Place 3

Ruben Barron

Special Election Ingleside ISD Prop A

The issuance of $28,800,000 of bonds by the Ingleside Independent School District for school facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Special Election Ingleside ISD Prop B

The issuance of $3,200,000 of bonds by The Ingleside Independent School District for school athletic facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

City of Ingleside Council Member Place 1

Julio Salinas

Colten McCumber

Raymond Drysdale

City of Ingleside Council Member Place 3

Jacob Atcher

Stewart Wilson

City of Ingleside Council Member Place 5

Steve Diehl

Ricardo Trevino Jr.

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition A

Should Section 3.01.A of the City Charter be amended to make Council terms of office 3 years instead of 2 years?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition B

Should Section 3.02 of the City Charter be amended to require Councilmembers to maintain residency in the City throughout their terms of office?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition C

Should Section 3.04 of the City Charter be amended to require that Councilmembers be paid $50.00 per meeting not to exceed $100 in any month?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition D

Should Section 3.06.B.3 of the City Charter be amended to provide that if a Councilmember misses six (6) Regular City Council meetings in an election span, twelve (12) months, his/her seat is vacant?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition E

Should Section 3.09, paragraph 3 of the City Charter be amended to provide that three (3) Councilmembers or the Mayor may call a special meeting? The only change is that it currently says 3 or more. The change eliminates "or more".

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition F

Should Section 3.11 of the City Charter be amended by adding a Subpart D to require the Council to appoint a Sunset Committee every eight (8) years to review ordinances for continued relevance?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition G

Should Section 3.13.B of the City Charter be amended to require ordinance codification every 180 days?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition H

Should Section 3.13.C of the City Charter be amended to require that copies of the City ordinances and resolutions, in addition to being placed in certain named public places, also be placed on the City website?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition I

Should Section 3.15 of the City Charter be amended to require, in addition to other public places already required, that the audit be placed on the City website?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition J

Should Section 4.02.C of the City Charter be amended to allow the Council to appoint an Associate Judge, to assist the Municipal Court, or to serve in the absence or disability of the Municipal Court Judge?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition K

Should Section 4.02.E of the City Charter be amended to require the Municipal Court Clerk to generally perform for the Municipal Court the same duties a court clerk performs for a district court or county court at law?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition L

Should Section 4.06 second paragraph of the City Charter be amended to provide that members of city boards, committees, and commissions shall serve one-year terms and any number of consecutive one-year terms, unless otherwise provided by State Law or this Charter?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition M

Should Section 4.08.C of the City Charter be amended to provide that the Chief of Police is required to be a city resident?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition N

Should Section 5.01.A of the City Charter be amended to require that the Council fix the location where regular Council elections will be held?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition O

Should Section 5.01.B of the City Charter be amended to provide that Council fix the location where Council "special elections" will be held?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition P

Should Section 5.01.C of the City Charter be amended to require the Council to inform voters of the location of City Council elections?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition Q

Should Section 5.02.A.1 of the City Charter be amended to add the requirement that City Council members be city residents throughout their terms in office?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition R

Should Section 6.04.A of the City Charter be amended to provide the City Secretary ten (10) business days after a petition is filed to complete and provide a certificate of sufficiency or insufficiency?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition S

Should Section 6.04.E of the City Charter be amended to provide the City Secretary ten (10) business days to complete and provide a certificate of sufficiency of an amended petition?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition T

Should Section 7.03.D of the City Charter be amended to require posting of the budget on the City website?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition U

Should Section 7.09.B of the City Charter be amended to require under new part (1) that all requests for emergency or routine services not requiring a bid shall be awarded on a round-robin basis to all local vendors?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition V

Should Section 7.09.B of the City Charter be amended to require under new part (2) that the vendor list should be reviewed annually by City staff for workmanship and pricing?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition W

Should Section 7.09.B of the City Charter be amended to require under new part (3) that any vendor removed from the bid list shall have a right to appeal removal to the City Council at a Regular City Council Meeting within ninety days?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition X

Should Section 7.09.C of the City Charter be amended by adding part (8) to require that all contracts shall be awarded via sealed bids; all bids shall be opened by Department Head, Director of Finance, and City Secretary if contract is estimated to be under $25,000.00. Bids shall be opened by City Manager, Director of Finance, and City Secretary if contract is estimated to be $25,000.00 or more?

City of Ingleside Special Election Proposition Y

Should Section 11.04 of the City Charter be amended to read - Persons related within the second degree by affinity, or within the third degree by consanguinity to any elected officer of the City, or to the City Manager, shall be appointed to monetarily compensated offices, positions, or clerkships or other services of the City, only in accordance with Texas Government Code?

Mayor - City of Odem

Virginia Garza

Billy Huerta

Alderman, Place 1 - City of Odem

Justin Marshall

Lynnette Tidwell

Alderman, Place 2 - City of Odem

Yolanda Roblez Alvaro

Alderman, Place 3 - City of Odem

Isaac Dominguez

Olga Martinez-Kiefer

Alderman, Place 4 - City of Odem

Jesse Falcon

Sandra Z. Ridgway

Alderman, Place 5 - City of Odem

Hector Martinez, Jr.

Special Election Proposition A - City of Odem

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Odem at the rate of onefourth of the one percent to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of the municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Mayor - City of Aransas Pass

Jason Knight

Adan Chapa

Ram Gomez

Council Member Place 1 - City of Aransas Pass

Carrie Scruggs

Eric Kindervater

Council Member Place 3 - City of Aransas Pass

Hector Rios

Jan Moore

Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 1

Victor Galvan

Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 2

John Mullenax

Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 3

Olivia McCall

Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 4

Delfino Flores

Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 5

David Rector

Aransas Pass ISD School Trustee Place 7

Wanese Butler

Terry Stansberry

REFUGIO COUNTY

Mayor - Town of Refugio

Misty Skrobarcek

Wanda H. Dukes

Alderman, Place 1 - Town of Refugio

Karen A. Watts

Alderman, Place 2 - Town of Refugio

Leonard (Lenny) T. Anzaldua

Lisa M. Azevedo

Town of Austwell Commissioner, Place 2

Monica Torres

Bonnie Mutschler

JIM WELLS COUNTY

The City of Alice is electing a new mayor, and four council members: Place 1, Place 2, Place 3, and Place 4.

Orange Grove Independent School District Proposition A

The issuance of $23,170,000 of bonds by the Orange Grove Independent School District for school facilities, with priority given to a new elementary school, a new practice gym, the existing band practice/parking lot, and districtwide improvements, and taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.

Orange Grove Independent School District Proposition B

The issuance of $500,000 of bonds by the Orange Grove Independent School District for school athletic facilities, with priority given improvements to the baseball/softball field, and taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.

Orange Grove Independent School District Proposition B

The issuance of $1,400,000 of bonds by the Orange Grove Independent School District for school stadium facilities, with priority given to the football field turf and concession, stands, and taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds will be imposed. This is a property tax increase.

Mayor - The City of Premont

Ricardo Ric Rubio

Priscilla Vasquez

City Council Place 1 - The City of Premont

Christen Munoz

City Council Place 2 - The City of Premont

Irma C. Martinez

Premont ISD has a proposition for improvements to schools.

BROOKS COUNTY

Mayor - City of Falfurrias

Adrian Reyes Jr.

Justo Ramirez

Luis "Louie" Guerra

Alderman - City of Falfurrias

Mingo Villarreal

Humberto "Beto" Loera

Isaac "Homer" Salinas Jr.

Brooks County Independent School District Trustee, Place 5

Jose "Joey" Lopez

Sandy E. Guerra

Brooks County Independent School District Trustee, Place 6

Saul Garza

Veronica Tijerina (Mrs T)

Brooks County Independent School District Trustee, Place 2

James "Jim" T. Maupin III

ARANSAS COUNTY

City Council Member, Ward 1 - City of Rockport

James Rusty Day

Kathleen "Katy" Jackson

City Council Member, Ward 3 - City of Rockport

Bob Cunningham

Brad L. Brundrett

DUVAL COUNTY

The county is holding an election for the Freer Water Control & Improvement District & The San Diego Municipal Utility District to nominate positions for the board of Directors for each respective entity.

KENEDY COUNTY

Kenedy County ISD School Board Member

Leticia Munoz-Vela

Juli Ann Salinas

Joseph “Joey” Acevedo (Write-in candidate)

BEE COUNTY

Councilman Ward 1 - City of Beeville

Ford Patton

Michael R. Willow II

Beeville ISD Trustee, Sub-District 1

Darryl L. Martin

Stephanie (Silvas) Moreno

LIVE OAK COUNTY

Mayor - Three Rivers

Felipe Q. Martinez

Alderperson, Place 4 - Three Rivers

Tommy Mack House

Alderperson Place 5 - Three Rivers

Rebecca (Becky) Lopez

Sally Rodriguez