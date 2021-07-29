CRTA giving free rides to La Palmera Mall for COVID-19 vaccines

COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free rides to and from La Palmera Mall COVID-19 vaccine clinic, beginning Thursday, July 29, 2021. CCRTA said if you're interested in getting vaccinated, all you have to do is let the bus operator know you're going to or coming from the clinic for the free trip.

In addition, CCRTA said B-Line paratransit customers can call 361-289-5881, to schedule their free trip to or from the clinic. The clinic is at the former Charming Charlie, near the P.F. Chang and Grimaldi's in the mall.

“CCRTA is working with the local Public Health District, to prevent transportation and accessibility from being a barrier to our community getting vaccinated,” said CCRTA Chief Executive Officer Jorge G. Cruz-Aedo.

For more information on the free trips, call CCRTA’s Customer Service Center at 361-883-2287 Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.