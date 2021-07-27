Watch
CDC expected to announce new mask recommendations today

Long lines seen locally for COVID-19 testing
Americans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 soon may have to wear masks again in areas with high transmission rates as long lines have returned locally for COVID-19 testing.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 13:37:35-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ­­­­­­­Americans who are vaccinated against COVID-19 soon may have to wear masks again in areas with high transmission rates.

According to multiple sources close to the discussion, the Centers for Disease Control is expected to announce new mask guidance later today.

The change comes after new data suggests fully vaccinated people are not just contracting the virus, but may also carry higher levels of the virus than previously thought.

However, the majority of infections right now are still among the unvaccinated.

The long lines to get tested for COVID-19 have returned to the Coastal Bend after new cases rose last week.

The delta variant is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States and it's confirmed in our area.

Experts say it's adding to the need for more testing.

Annette Rodriguez, the director of public health for Nueces County, says the vaccine is 96 percent effective in protecting those vaccinated from hospitalization.

Officials say those fully vaccinated will most likely only experience mild flu-like symptoms if they contract the delta variant.

"Unless you get sick with symptoms, you really don't need to get tested," Rodriguez said. "So even if you've had an exposure, you don't have to quarantine if you've been fully vaccinated."

Rodriguez also says there have been about 170 fully vaccinated people who have tested positive for the virus.

The chances of this happening are only about 12 percent.

She anticipates these sites will stay busy as people want to know their status.

